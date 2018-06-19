Google Pixel 2 available at Rs 10,999 at Flipkart ‘Super Value Week’ sale

Google Pixel 2 is listed at a price of Rs 70,000 for the 128GB variant

Flipkart has kicked off its Super Value Week on its e-commerce website where it is offering smartphones at a much lower upfront price. The Flipkart Super Value Week is live right now and ends June 24. Many flagship smartphones and other premium phones are up for grabs under the sale, including Google Pixel 2, iPhone X, iPhone 8, Moto X4, and Redmi Note 5 among others.

Right off the bat, a deal on the Google Pixel 2 under the Flipkart Super Value Week offers the 128GB storage variant for as low as Rs 10,999, but with a catch. Flipkart is offering the flagship at this price after making adjustments including the HDFC card discount and Buyback value. To understand the breakdown, the Google Pixel 2 is listed at a price of Rs 70,000 for the 128GB variant.

Flipkart is slashing the price by Rs 9,001 to bring down the cost to Rs 60,999. Further, the buyers who use HDFC credit or debit cards to purchase the Google Pixel 2 will get a flat discount of Rs 8,000, applicable on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. After this deduction, the Google Pixel 2 now costs Rs 52,999. Now, if you bundle the Buyback Guarantee Policy with the Google Pixel 2 purchase, you are assured a sum of Rs 42,000 if you exchange the device after 6-8 months from the date of purchase. This finally makes the Google Pixel 2 available at Rs 10,999.

Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee Policy lets the customers buy a product and own it for some time, before giving it back to exchange with another product. The exchange value, which Flipkart claims, is higher than its actual market value depending on the condition of the product. The exchange value for the product on Flipkart depreciates with time, which means if you exchange Google Pixel 2 after using it for 6-8 months, you will get Rs 42,000, but if you exchange it a little later, this value will be reduced.

Other smartphones that are available with HDFC card discounts and Buyback offer include iPhone 6, which is available at Rs 999 per month for the final price of Rs 23,975. You can also avail other smartphones such as Moto X4, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, Moto Z2 Force, and Redmi Note 5 starting at Rs 299 per month. You can check Flipkart website for more details.