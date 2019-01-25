Flipkart Samsung Days sale: Big discounts and offers on Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, A7, and more

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available with discounts.

Are you a die-hard Samsung fan and also looking to buy a good phone? This is the best time to gift yourself a new smartphone as Flipkart is back with its Samsung Days sale. Flipkart Samsung Days are currently live and will conclude on January 27. During the Flipkart Samsung Days sale, Samsung smartphones across various price segments are selling with massive discounts. The phones on offer include – Galaxy A7, On series phones, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ among others.

Let’s take a quick look at the best discount offers available during the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras is selling for Rs 18,990: It is launched very recently and after the discount offer, it is selling for Rs 18,990 on Flipkart. The offer is available until the sale lasts, that is till January 27.

Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 67,900: This last year’s Galaxy Note from Samsung is selling a discounted price of Rs 67,900 on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is also offering an extra Rs 9,000 on buying the Galaxy Note 9 which will further reduce the price of the Samsung phone.

Galaxy S9+ for Rs 52,900: Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series last year at Mobile World Congress. The base model or the Galaxy S9 is selling for a discounted price of Rs 52,900. This offer is limited until the sale ends on Jan 27.

Galaxy A9 with four cameras for Rs 33,900: Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A9 with quad cameras in India. During the Samsung Days sale, the Galaxy A9 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 33,900.

Samsung On series phones are selling with massive discounts: Samsung On6 sells for Rs 9,990, On8 for Rs 12,990, and Galaxy On Max for Rs 10,999 – this is for the 4GB RAM model of the phone.

Some J series Samsung phones are also selling at massive discounts: Samsung J4 Plus is selling for Rs 8,490, Galaxy J6 sells for Rs 10,490 and J6 Plus is available for Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy S8 for Rs 30,990: Although this is a two years old flagship from Samsung, at Rs 30,990 is can make up to become one of the best deals of the Flipkart — Samsung Days sale.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart kicked off on Jan 24, that is on Thursday, and will end on Jan 27. All the aforementioned offers will be available only until the sale is live.