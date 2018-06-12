Flipkart Samsung Carnival: Galaxy S8 under Rs 40,000, LED TV at Rs 16,999, and more

Flipkart has kicked off the Samsung Carnival on its e-commerce platform where products

Flipkart has kicked off the Samsung Carnival on its e-commerce platform where products such as Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, LED TVs, convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, and air purifiers among others will be up for grabs. The sale is live on the website and will end on June 14.

Under the Flipkart Samsung Carnival, the buyers who pay through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will be entitled to avail an instant discount of 10 per cent. The discount offer is also valid on EMI transactions made via HDFC credit cards.

The Flipkart Samsung Carnival smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB storage variant is available at Rs 43,990, Galaxy S8 64GB model is available at Rs 37,990, and Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant can be availed at Rs 32,990.

Coming to the Samsung phones in the affordable segment, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 3GB RAM/64GB inbuilt storage variant is available at Rs 10,900, its 3GB RAM 16GB model is available at Rs 8,990, the Galaxy J3 Pro 2GB/16GB is selling at Rs 6,690, and the Galaxy On Max 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model is available at Rs 13,900. The Galaxy On5 is selling at Rs 5,999 along with other models Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Duo, and Galaxy J7 Pro available at discounted prices under the Samsung Carnival.

Flipkart Samsung Carnival deals on TVs, refrigerators, ACs, and other products

The customers can avail discounts under the Samsung Carnival sale on a range of products other than the smartphones. The Samsung 5-in-1 refrigerator with digital inverter technology starts at Rs 32,640, the 32-inch HD Ready LED TV is available at Rs 16,999 along with 12-month No Cost EMI payment facility. The Samsung Air Purifier is available at Rs 13,972 in the sale while the microwave oven range starts at Rs 6,299.

There are other products available as well under the sale, including microSD cards, monitors, power banks, headphones, and soundbars among others.