Flipkart Realme 3 launch! Key features, price range and other things you need to know

By: | Updated: March 3, 2019 3:31 PM

Flipkart Realme 3 launch: In the teaser, Realme also took a dig at the Redmi Note 7 which has a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC by pitting the 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC of the Realme 3 smartphone against it.

vflipkart sale, flipkart offers, realme 2, realme 3, realme u1, realme 2 pro, xiaomi, Redmi Note 7 Pro, mobile on flipkart(Image source: Bloomberg)

Flipkart sale, offers: India’s very own e-commerce giant Flipkart released a teaser of sorts for Realme 3 on Friday, just two days before its India launch scheduled for March 4 on Monday. In addition, Flipkart has also built a micro site for especially for the smartphone where the Realme also took a dig at the Redmi Note 7 which has a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC by pitting the 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC of the Realme 3 smartphone against it.

The manufacturer says that that Realme 3 as a phone is ‘3 steps ahead of the competition’. The Realme 3 will have an official release on March 4 at 12:30 pm in India. Moreover, the microsite also shows off few of the features of the smartphone ahead of its launch tomorrow.

It is also being suggested that the smartphone manufacturer may also launch Realme 3 Pro to rival Xiaomi’s recent launch – Redmi Note 7 Pro. Realme had posted a 6-second teaser video on its official Twitter handle which also suggests the launch of new smartphone – possibly Realme 3 Pro. Realme had launched the Realme 2 back in August last year, whereas, it launched the Realme 2 Pro a month later.

Realme 3 Key features

The teaser also established that Realme 3 will feature a “dew-drop” and water drop-style display notch. Realme 3 runs on a huge 4,230mAh battery, another foot over what Redmi Note 7 offers; Redmi Note 7 was launched by Xiaomi on Thursday last week.

The device set to be launched tomorrow will feature a dual rear camera setup and is many tech enthusiasts are expecting it to also feature a fingerprint sensor in the back. It is said to have a 16:9 aspect ratio, besides a Bluetooth v4.2 support.

Realme 3 Price range

It must be noted that as of now, the Flipkart micro site has not revealed the price of Realme 3 however it assured that the new smartphone will be available at an “unbelievable price”. Earlier, the company had priced both Realme 1 and Realme 2 at Rs 8,990 and it is being suggested that the price rag on the new Realme 3 will be around the price same range.

