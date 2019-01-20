Flipkart Republic Day Sale begins; the best deals on electronics

The much anticipated Flipkart’s Republic Day sale has begun today (January 20, 2019). Buyers who are already Flipkart Plus members got early access to the sale from 8 pm on January 19 itself. The Republic Day sale will finally be ending on January 22. Buyers who hold SBI credit card will get 10 per cent instant discount. Flipkart is also offering exchange offers with no-cost EMI payment options.

The Indian retail internet giant has also announced many great offers, especially in electronics. Smartphones are now in a discount range of up to Rs. 2000. Flipkart is also offering complete mobile protection plans as well as buyback value guarantee from Rs. 70 to mark the 70th Indian Republic Day.

For example, Redmi Note 6 Pro is starting from Rs. 12,999 on Flipkart’s Republic Day sale. Realme 2 Pro too is available at a similar price of Rs 12, 990. Realme C1 and Realme 2 are priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 9499 respectively.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB

The price of Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB has dropped Rs. 42,999 from its original Rs 50,800. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer in which buyers can give their old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,900 additional discount on the iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox starter bundle can now be purchased at Rs. 18,990 instead of the original price of Rs. 30,990 on Flipkart. The Xbox starter bundle allows users three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold access. Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,500 off on an exchange offer for an old gaming console.

Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB)

Flipkart is offering the Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB) at Rs. 16,990 on Flipkart Republic Day sale that began today. The exchange offer will slash up to Rs. 13,900 off the listed price at Flipkart if you swap your old smartphone with your purchase.

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 laptop and Acer Predator Helios 300

The Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU can be purchased at Rs. 49,990 which is a big relief from its original price of Rs. 79,999. Flipkart is offering Rs. 7,500 as an additional discount on the exchange offer.

The Acer Predator Helios 300, on the other hand, is still remains a hefty purchase even with the discounted price of Rs. 94,990 from its original MRP of Rs. 1,39,999.

Oppo F9

The device is being given the biggest discount, bringing the price down Rs 12,990 from Rs 21,990 .

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Xiaomi phones start at Rs 18,999 with good discounts on all three variants.

Moto One Power

The phone also has been given a good discount and now you can buy Moto One Power at Rs 13,999 which was previously priced at Rs 18,999.

Google Pixel 2XL

You can buy Google Pixel 2XL at Rs 38,499. However, it must be noted that the Pixel 3 series begins at a price of Rs 59,999 during the sale.

Similarly, Amazon has also kick-started its Amazon Great Indian Sale on the same day – January 20 – and Amazon Prime customers too got an early access to the sale on January 19 at 12 pm. The sale by Amazon, however, will end not until January 23.