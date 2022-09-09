Flipkart redesigns its mobile app, these are the new changes

Flipkart is gearing up for the upcoming festive season. Ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, the company has announced new technology and design upgrades to its app as part of its effort to improve shopping experience for the users.

The new changes will show up in the Flipkart app and are all design-focused like change in typography, iconography, layouts, animation and navigation, and colours. The company says that these changes will help cutting down on visual clutter and text reading complications in the app. The update is 10.79MB in size. You can go to Play Store and update your Flipkart app to receive these features.

Flipkart has added a new Brand Mall mode in the app which when activated will give easy access to premium brands across categories like fashion, lifestyle, mobiles, and electronics. It can be activated by tapping on the toggle at the top right section of the Flipkart app homepage which will change the user interface to a dark mode with bigger icons and pictures with options showing from a range of premium brands available on Flipkart. Brand Mall is deactivated by default.

Flipkart has also added image search ability to the app. Just like Amazon, Flipkart has added a camera icon now that will let you upload an image of the product and search that exact product on the app. The camera icon shows next to the mike icon showing at the right of the search bar. You can either take a photo or upload one from your phone’s gallery.

Next, it has added a Live commerce feature that will help shoppers find new products and learn about them in detail through influencer-led interactive video content on Flipkart. The new Chat & Buy will further allow users to bargain over the product.

Last but not the least is virtual ‘Try On’ feature that will show up on the product page of Flipkart at the bottom right corner of the image gallery. After enabling the camera and gallery access, users can opt for a ‘Live’ Try-On or by uploading a selfie to see how a product would look on them virtually, as well as save the image to share across other apps.

ALSO READ| How to pre-order iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India: Prices, sale date and other details