Flipkart Plus membership rolling out to select users – Should Amazon worry?

Flipkart Plus is the rival to Amazon Prime

Flipkart Plus has begun rolling out to select customers in India ahead of its official launch set for August 15, India’s 72nd Independence Day. Flipkart Plus is essentially a head-on answer to Amazon Prime that was introduced in India in 2016, after many years of its debut in the US. The e-commerce company has previously tried to take on Amazon Prime with Flipkart Assured and now it is hoping to offer fresh blows to the Seattle-headquartered company’s run in India.

The Flipkart Plus was announced recently to become active for the subscription for all the users. However, the company is testing the service before it embarks for a broader rollout across the user base. As we said, the Flipkart Plus service is available to subscribe via the website and the app. FinancialExpress.com has separately verified the Flipkart Plus service available to us as a pilot programme but only to select customers.

So, if you do not see the Flipkart Plus icon on the top of the app or website after logging in, you are probably not one of the early testers and that it will be available to subscriber come August 15. The Flipkart Plus service is free, as of now, to subscribe as the company said there are no charges, whatsoever, to avail the benefits.

As a part of the Flipkart Plus programme, the members will be entitled to fast deliveries, in addition to exclusive and early access to special deals during the sale seasons and priority customer helpline. However, above all these benefits is the Flipkart’s new scheme to reward the buyers with Plus coins that can be redeemed against future purchases to get benefits.

While Flipkart has not divulged how much each Plus coin is worth, the buyers will get 1 Plus coin on spending Rs 250 each time. This means that if you buy a product worth Rs 500, you will get 2 Plus coins. The number of Plus coins per order maxes out at 10, which translates to a spending of Rs 2,500.

Flipkart has also not announced the details on how long Plus membership will last. However, we have spotted the Flipkart Plus membership will be valid for one year from the date of activation. Flipkart may choose to extend the membership with or without cost, but this is something the company will reveal later. If you can also see the Flipkart Plus membership available to you, you can sound off what benefits you expect in the comments section below.