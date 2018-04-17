Flipkart partners Asus to launch ZenFone Max Pro on April 23

Flipkart also announced that the ZenFone Max Pro will be launched in India on April 23

Flipkart on Tuesday announced its partnership with Asus to schedule the launch of ZenFone Max Pro in India on April 23. After teasing a ‘BIG’ announcement, Flipkart has joined hands with Asus under a strategic partnership that the former will now be a premium seller for the latter’s smartphones. This tie-up will also define the roadmap for the launch of future Asus ZenFone smartphones in India.

Both the companies have signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) that will make Flipkart the exclusive online seller for all the forthcoming ZenFone smartphones. Flipkart also announced that the ZenFone Max Pro will be launched in India on April 23 and will exclusively be sold via its e-commerce platform. The MoU has been provisioned with a mutual collaboration that will allow Flipkart to share the customers’ smartphone buying attitude with Asus to co-create new products for Indian market.

The new Asus ZenFone Max Pro will be a mid-range smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Besides this, remaining features and specifications of the smartphone are not known as of now.

This comes a few months after Flipkart’s rival Amazon India announced its partnership with the mobile company 10.or (Tenor) to sell its smartphones in India under the ‘Crafted for Amazon’ brand.

Commenting on the announcement, Asus CEO Jerry Shen said, “As a core pillar of our consumer-centric strategy in India, we see tremendous opportunity in creating products and services that address India’s special market needs. With Flipkart’s partnership, we aim to gain more insights about Indian consumers’ needs which can help us develop even more suitable products for the Indian market.”

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy joined Shen to say, “Flipkart has driven the adoption of smartphones in India, and grown the market, through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want. With this partnership with Asus, we’re multiplying those efforts by collaborating to leverage our individual strengths — data-driven research & insights, and technological prowess — to build smartphones truly customised for India. Asus is a trusted brand worldwide with a 3 decade global legacy in technology and innovation.”