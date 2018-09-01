Flipkart offers Realme 2 at just Rs 8,240 in first sale – Here is how to get

The deal comes as part of Flipkart’s HDFC Bank Credit / Debit card offer. (Source: Flipkart)

Recently-launched Realme 2 is set to go on sale for the first time on September 4 on India’s largest e-commerce website – Flipkart. As part of the sale, Flipkart offers a chance to buy the smartphone priced at Rs 8,990 for just Rs 8,240. The deal comes as part of Flipkart’s HDFC Bank Credit / Debit card offer. The customers will get a flat discount of Rs 750 during the flash sale if the payment is made through HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards.

This will bring down the effective price of Realme 2 base variant 3GB+32GB to Rs 8,240, while the 4GB model price will come down to Rs 10,240 from Rs 10,990. The customers can also avail this discount on ‘No-Cost EMI’ option, but in the form of a cashback which will be credited later to the account.

However, they need to keep in mind that the offer is not available on HDFC Internet Banking. Apart from the above-mentioned discount, the buyers will also get the Jio instant cashback offer of Rs 2200 along with partner vouchers of worth Rs 2000 which can be used for booking flight tickets through Paytm or making a purchase on Lenskart.

Also, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs 500 in exchange for your old smartphone.

About Realme 2

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ notch display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels, and a pixel density of 271ppi. It sports a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The 4320mAh battery on Realme 2 is bigger than the one on the Realme 1. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth, GPS and a micro-USB port for data transfer and charging.