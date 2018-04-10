Flipkart offers huge discounts on Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Carnival sale

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red colour variant, which was launched on Monday, is now available for pre-order on Flipkart

Flipkart is hosting a Samsung Carnival sale on its e-commerce platform where the Samsung products such as smartphones, LED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and microwave ovens are up for grabs at discounted price points. The highlighted deals under the Samsung Carnival sale are the Samsung Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red colour, Galaxy On Max at Rs 12,900, Galaxy On5 at Rs 5,990, and Galaxy On Nxt available at Rs 11,900. The sale commences today, April 10 and will conclude on Thursday, April 12.

Samsung Carnival sale offers on smartphones

The Samsung smartphones are available at discounted prices under the ongoing Samsung Carnival sale on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red colour variant, which was launched on Monday, is now available for pre-order on Flipkart at Rs 49,990 for the 64GB storage model. The shipping starts on April 14. Apart from this, the other offers are

Samsung Galaxy On Max 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage is available at Rs 12,900, down from Rs 16,900

Samsung Galaxy On5 can be bought at Rs 5,990, down from Rs 8,990

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 11,990, down from Rs 17,900

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage available at Rs 9,499

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro 2GB/ 16GB is selling at Rs 6,990, down from Rs 8,490

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased at Rs 34,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro starts at Rs 18,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) is available at Rs 13,800

Apart from the smartphones, there are discount and cashback offers on a range of other Samsung products. The Samsung 32-inch HD-ready LED TV can be availed at Rs 17,499 under the sale. The Samsung fully automatic 6.5kg washing machine is available at Rs 15,999 with up to Rs 2,500 off on exchange. The Samsung 253L Convertible refrigerator is up for grabs at Rs 23,990, also available with No Cost EMI option for up to 12 months on select credit cards. The Samsung room air purifiers price under the sale starts at Rs 13,972. The microwaves from Samsung are priced at Rs 5,999, along with the No Cost EMI option for 12 months.