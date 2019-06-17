Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale now live: Big offers on Xiaomi Redmi phones, iPhone X, Oppo F11, Nokia 6.1, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

With Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale starting today, it is a good news for those looking to upgrade their mobile phones this June. The mobile phone sale by the Walmart-owned company will remain open this week up until June 21. The five-day sale is offering discounts and a range of bundled offers many popular smartphones from companies such as Samsung, Honor, Huawei, Nokia, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more, besides iPhone models.

Flipkart has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount for the bank’s credit and debit card users. Moreover, EMI transactions can also be done for an additional Rs 250 off.

Many smartphones are up for grabs at their ‘lowest price ever’, as per Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza microsite. Xiaomi Redmi 6 is up for sale for the lowest price of Rs 7,499 and Flipkart customers would be happy to note that both the 32GB and 64GB storage variant are available for purchase at the same price. In addition, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro can be bought for a lower price of Rs 13,999 during the Mobiles Bonanza sale by Flipkart. It is to be noted that only the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is available during the sale.

Those eyeing the Redmi Note 5 Pro can buy it at a price of Rs 11,999. Notably, this Xiaomi smartphone is about a year and a half old and yet it has remained one of the best selling smartphones for the company.

READ ALSO | Honor Pad5 10.1-inch, 8-inch tablets with 4G VoLTE calling launched in India

If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 20,000 can buy the Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone at Rs 18,490 during the Flipkart sale.

Those partial to the iPhone X would be glad to know that the Apple smartphone is available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 66,499. Moreover, buyers can always avail several offers available during the sale to get the Apple smartphone at a cheaper price.

The Oppo F11 which was released not too long ago is already available at a discounted price and is down to Rs 17,990 during mobiles sale by Flipkart.

The Vivo V15 Pro which is the latest in the Vivo V series is selling with a price tag of Rs 26,990.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be bought for a lower price of Rs 36,990 while the Samsung Galaxy S8 can be purchased at Rs 30,990.

The Honor 9N is available for purchase at Rs. 8,999 from its original price of Rs 15,999 while the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 8,499 from its original MRP of Rs 12,999 during the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

Moreover, the Nokia 6.1 (3GB, 32GB) can be bought at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999. The Mobiles Bonanza sale also includes the Honor 10 Lite which is starting from Rs. 9,999, down from Rs 13,999.

Exchange offers on mobile and other deals

Besides flat discounts, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has a number of decent exchange offers on offer

The platform is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 over the exchange value of your old phone when a new Samsung Galaxy A50 is bought.

READ ALSO | Xiaomi India mocks OnePlus in its teaser for ‘world’s fastest phone’, Redmi K20 Pro launch likely

One can benefit from an extra Rs. 3,000 from the exchange value while purchasing a brand new Vivo V15 or the Vivo V15 Pro.

Additionally, the Oppo F11 (4GB, 128GB) is up for grabs with an extra Rs. 2,200 exchange value.

Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A20 smartphones are on offer with an extra exchange value of Rs. 1,500.

No-cost EMI payment options are also available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as the LG V40 ThinQ. Furthermore, the LG V30+ can be purchased at the ‘lowest price’ of Rs. 27,999 which is down from the original price of Rs. 60,000.

Realme 3 can be bought with a discounted mobile protection plan during the Mobiles Bonanza sale while Realme 3 Pro is also available at a discounted mobile protection plan and a bundled exchange offer.

Lastly, Flipkart has ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ plans and buyback guarantee on offer along with select mobile phones during the Mobiles Bonanza sale.