Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Heavy discounts! Buy Apple iPhone XR at Rs 59,600, Google Pixel 3 at Rs 46,700 – Check top deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza is now live

Flipkart’s winter sale for smartphones, Mobiles Bonanza Sale, is now live wherein discounts on popular smartphone across categories is on offer. The highlighted deals available under the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale are Google Pixel 3 available at Rs 62,000, Poco F1 selling at Rs 17,999, and iPhone XR at Rs 74,900. The sale is now live and will conclude on December 29. The buyers will get an additional 10 per cent off on the smartphone purchases when using an SBI credit or debit card at the checkout.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale deals on premium smartphones

Among the smartphones available with discounts on Flipkart, the premium ones are selling at much lower price points until the sale lasts. The iPhone XR, Apple’s most ‘affordable’ smartphone this year, is up for grabs starting at Rs 74,900, down from the original price of Rs 76,900. The exchange value of up to Rs 13,800 will be discounted on the price. On top of this price, the buyers can cut the cost down by up to Rs 1,500 on making select EMI transactions using credit cards from leading banks such as Citibank, Axis Bank, and SBI. After all the deductions, the iPhone XR can be bought at Rs 59,600 for the 64GB version, Rs 64,600 for the 128GB version, and Rs 74,600 for the 256GB model.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available with discounts, as well as exchange value discount of up to Rs 18,300. The Google Pixel 3 64GB can be purchased at Rs 66,500, down from the launch price of Rs 71,000; while the 128GB version can be bought at Rs 75,500, as opposed to the original price of Rs 80,000. The Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, will be available at Rs 78,500, down from Rs 83,000, for the 64GB version and Rs 87,500, down from Rs 92,000, for the 128GB model. On top of this, Flipkart is giving an additional exchange value of Rs 4,500 over and above the estimated value for trading in the old smartphone.

After the total discount, the Google Pixel 3 64GB can be availed at Rs 46,700; the 128GB can be bought at Rs 55,700. The Pixel 3 XL 64GB can be yours at Rs 58,700 while the 128GB model will cost you Rs 67,700. It should be noted that the final price mentioned above has been calculated after deducting the SBI offer and the exchange offer.

Other premium smartphones such as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL are also available with discounts and exchange offers.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale deals on popular smartphones

The Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM variant is available at Rs 12,990 after the discount on the prepaid purchase while the 6GB RAM model can be purchased at Rs 14,990. The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 can be purchased at Rs 4,999 under the sale. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is selling for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The Honor 9N is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The Honor 7A can be bought at a price of Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is available to purchase at a price of Rs 9,999 while the Nokia 6.1 Plus can be yours at Rs 14,499.