Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Motorola One Power, Nokia 6.1 and other top phones under Rs 15,000

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza: You could buy any phone under Rs 15,000 in this sale

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale 2019 Offers: It is good news for those looking to upgrade their phone as Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today and will continue till February 23. The sale has several discounts on various smartphones in the offering. You can buy top mobile phones within your budget so here’s the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 you could purchase during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

Realme 2 Pro – Rs 11,990

Buyers can purchase the Realme 2 Pro during the sale which is starting at Rs 11,990 for the storage variant of 4GB RAM/64GB. The smartphone can also be bought in 6GB RAM/64GB storage as well as 8GB RAM/128GB storage variants which are available for purchase at Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990.

It must be noted that the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant has not been on Flipkart stocks for a while now.

Also, the prices mentioned above are inclusive of Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders on the e-commerce platform. So, if buyers order the smartphone with COD (cash on delivery), the prices of the phone will stay the same and discount will be provided.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro – Rs 12,999

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro saw a price drop of Rs 1,000 and is available for purchase online beginning at Rs 12,999. You can buy both the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variant models under Rs 15,000.

READ ALSO | Relax, your Google account is not going anywhere, but Google+ is

The 4GB RAM variant can bought for Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,999. Buyers must keep note that the Redmi Note 7 is launching in India soon and it would be better to wait and observe how the pricing is affected before purchasing the older Redmi phone.

Motorola One Power – Rs 13,999

Motorola’s One Power is available in only one RAM/internal storage variant – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. While its original price is at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart, Motorola One Power is available at Rs 13,999 during the sale.

Nokia 6.1 Plus – Rs 13,999

The original price of Nokia 6.1 Plus is Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, however, this sale means that phone device has a discount of Rs 1,000 and is currently priced at Rs 13,999. Please note that Nokia 6.1 Plus is available in only one RAM/internal storage configuration.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 – Rs 11,999

During Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale. Asus, not choosing to stay behind, is also offering the customers with a Rs 1,000 discount on Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone.

The smartphone, similar to Realme 2 Pro, comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 can be purchased at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage configuration during the sale. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available for purchase at Rs 13,999.

However, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is out of stock at present.

Flipkart and Axis Bank

Flipkart in collaboration with the Axis Bank has offered customers a 10 percent instant discount purchasing select mobiles. The offer will remain valid on all Axis Bank credit/debit cards. Consumers can avail this offer with a minimum cart value worth Rs 4,999 and therefore can get a maximum instant discount worth Rs 1,500.