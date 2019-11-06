Flipkart launches streaming stick to take on Amazon

The device is designed specifically for value shoppers who are looking to buy more affordable non-smart TVs and turn them into smart TVs.

Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart, has launched a streaming stick under its private brand ‘MarQ by Flipkart’, foraying into a segment that is rapidly gaining traction with Indian consumers. The ‘MarQ TurboStream’ device is equipped with the latest Android 9.0 OS and leverages the familiarity, ease and functionality of Google’s popular operating system. It is available on the Flipkart platform starting at Rs 3,499. This will rival Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Airtel’s Xstream Stick.

The device is designed specifically for value shoppers who are looking to buy more affordable non-smart TVs and turn them into smart TVs. It comes with hi-definition resolution of 1920X1080 at 60 frames per second; 1 GB DDR3 RAM; 8GB ROM; and streaming support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

It sports Dolby Digital audio and a voice-controlled remote with Google Assistant. With built-in Chromecast, it allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto the TV and supports all apps available on the Google Play Store.

Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president for private brands, electronics and furniture, Flipkart, said, “Appetite for streaming devices and smart TVs has been growing in India, particularly outside the top metros. The MarQ TurboStream is designed for these customers, to help them turn their regular TVs into smart TVs. With the Android operating system being so popular in the country, the user interface of our streaming device will be familiar and will help customers adapt to the new technology quickly.”

According to a joint study by Assocham and PricewaterhouseCoopers in December 2018, the over-the-top (OTT) video market in India, primarily comprising content streaming services, is expected to be among the top 10 markets in the world, with a size of $823 million by the year 2022.