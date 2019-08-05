Flipkart National Shopping Days sale starts August 8: Big discounts on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phones & more

Flipkart National Shopping Days sale starts August 8

Flipkart is set to launch its Big Freedom Sale aka National Shopping Days sale starting from 8th August, Thursday, till to 10th August, Saturday. But if you are a Flipkart Plus member, you will have early access to the sale from August 7, 8 pm onwards, giving you access to deals before the rest of the users.

The company has launched a Pre-Sales-Deal, which started on August 4, and will continue till 6th, as a precursor to the Big Freedom Sale. Apart from that, it has also revealed some offer details of the main sale. Buyers using ICICI bank debit or credit cards during the sale will get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

The Flipkart Plus members will also get special discounts if they pay using Super coins, which a buyer gets after buying items on the eCommerce platform.

On the Big Freedom Sale, Flipkart announced various offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, speakers, and other appliances. Apart from that, the e-commerce giant will also be running a flash sale.

Deals on Smartphones

Some of the top deals by Flipkart that claim to be offering ‘lowest prices on bestsellers’ include, an extra Rs 1,000 discount on Redmi Note 7 Pro, ‘lowest price ever’ on Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro. Apart from these, Honor 20i will be sold at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 16,999, Oppo K1 will be sold at Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 18,990, Honor 8C will be made available at Rs. 7,999 instead of Rs 12,999.

Flipkart will also offer discounts and no EMI options on a range of iPhone models. Flipkart has also promised to offer a maximum discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 on Samsung Galaxy A series and S10 series phones, respectively.

Deals on TVs

Flipkart will launch a “Limited hour deal” every day at 12 noon for iFFALCON-branded Android TVs. Apart from that, it will also offer discounts on Mi TV 4A Pro, Vu Ultra Smart FHD TV and other TV brands including BPL and Samsung.

In the sale trying to take on Amazon’s Freedom sale, Flipkart said it will also be offering hefty discounts on laptops and other home appliances.