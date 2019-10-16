Flipkart forays into original video content to take on Amazon Prime, Netflix

The strategy behind Flipkart’s content play is to on-board new customers who are not necessarily new to the internet, but are new to e-commerce.

Flipkart on Tuesday announced its foray into original video content with the launch of Flipkart Video Originals, taking the competition in the video-streaming space a notch higher. Integrated within the Flipkart video platform, which was launched in August this year, Flipkart Video Originals will be curated exclusively for the Flipkart platform, the firm said.

The strategy behind Flipkart’s content play is to on-board new customers who are not necessarily new to the internet, but are new to e-commerce. While the first original series, Backbenchers, hosted by Farah Khan will go live later this month, the firm said. In the coming months, Flipkart will work with renowned industry talent and production houses such as Studio Next, Frames and Sikhya Productions, to “bring forth first-of-its-kind content across genres and languages.”

“Within the first two months of the launch of Flipkart Video, we are overwhelmed with the positive response we have received from consumers. From short stories created by award-winning producers, to entertainment shows featuring the leading talent from Bollywood, we believe that our platform will have something special for every consumer,” said Prakash Sikaria, vice president — growth & monetisation.

The video service is available within the Flipkart app and the content is not behind pay wall. Amazon’s Prime Video Service, launched in 2016 is available only to Prime members. A month’s Prime subscription costs `129 and the annual price is `999.

Fuelled by cheap data prices, about 550 million customers are estimated to take to online video viewing by FY2023, according to a recent KPMG-Eros Now report. India’s video-streaming space is divided among global players like Amazon, Netflix and local players Hotstar, AltBalaji, SonyLiv. Flipkart said Academy Award winner Guneet Monga is on board as the official creator and curator of short stories for the platform.