Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale to start October 24: What are the best offers?

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will begin on October 24

After Amazon announced the second wave of its Great Indian Festival sale, its rival Flipkart has revealed the dates for its Festive Dhamaka Days sale. As always, the Walmart-backed e-commerce company will kick off the sale on October 24, which coincides with the beginning of the Great Indian Festival sale. The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will last for four days and officially conclude on October 27. The sale will see a number of discount and cashback offers on a range of products including smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and more.

The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale announcement comes close on the heels of the announcement of the second wave of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that starts October 24. Moreover, this sale will begin for all the customers starting on October 24, unlike the Big Billion Days sale that opened for the Flipkart Plus members three hours earlier than the actual timings for the sale. However, it doesn’t mean that Flipkart Plus members won’t be able to enjoy the benefits such as free delivery for orders less than Rs 500.

This time, the buyers will get cashback or discount offers on the purchases made by Axis Bank credit or debit cards. However, the company hasn’t detailed the offer. Moreover, Flipkart will offer No Cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv cards and cards from other major banks. The PhonePe cashback offer will also be available to the buyers.

As for the offers, Flipkart will offer smartphones at discounted price points along with cashback and exchange offers. While the offers have not been revealed yet, the Festive Dhamaka Days sale is expected to see discounts similar to the Big Billion Days sale. In addition, there will be up to 70 per cent discount on TVs and home appliances. The electronics category will see discounts of up to 80 per cent under the sale. The exact deals are yet to be announced by Flipkart.