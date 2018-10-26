  1. Home
  4. Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days: Bumper Diwali deal! Your chance to get Redmi Note 5 Pro for just Rs 1,299

By: | Published: October 26, 2018 4:47 PM

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days: For those who are planning to buy a smartphone, Xiaomi's popular phone Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at an unbelievable price.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro offers, Redmi Note 5 Pro offer, Redmi Note 5 Pro deals, flipkart offers, flipkart deals, flipkart discounts, flipkart festive dhamaka days, flipkart festive dhamaka days sale, flipkart news, Redmi Note 5 Pro newsLaunched in February 2018, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display. (Source: IE)

The Flipkart ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale has entered its third day and the customers have yet another chance to avail exciting deals and discounts on desired products. For those who are planning to buy a smartphone, Xiaomi’s popular phone Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at an unbelievable price. As part of Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days, the customers have a golden chance to get the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone at just Rs 1,299.

The variant of the phone is priced at Rs 14,499 in India. It is listed on Flipkart at Rs 12,999 as part of the sale. However, the e-commerce giant offers a discount of up to Rs 11,700 on exchange for an old smartphone. This would further bring down the effective price of the phone to just Rs 1,299.

However, it is important to understand that this discount will only be available on select smartphones.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro offers, Redmi Note 5 Pro offer, Redmi Note 5 Pro deals, flipkart offers, flipkart deals, flipkart discounts, flipkart festive dhamaka days, flipkart festive dhamaka days sale, flipkart news, Redmi Note 5 Pro news(Source: Flipkart website)

Apart from this, Flipkart also offers 10% instant discount if the purchase is made using Axis Bank debit cards and credit cards. However, this offer is only applicable on a total purchase of more than Rs 1,499. So, the customers can add another item of Rs 201 or more in their car and avail an additional discount.

Redmi Note 5 Pro features and specifications

Launched in February 2018, the new smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 64GB which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The phone has a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

Stock Market

