Flipkart ‘Complete Mobile Protection’: From broken screen to accidental damage, here’s what you get covered at Rs 999

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection service will be available to the customers at a yearly subscription fee of Rs 999

Flipkart on Monday announced a new programme aimed at providing better after-sales service on smartphones. Called the Complete Mobile Protection, the new service covers all the aspects of warranty without any limited period of time. This means that Flipkart will be providing after-sales service for the smartphones purchased via its platform without any limited warranty, which is otherwise mentioned on the phone normally.

The Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection service will be available to the customers at a yearly subscription fee of Rs 999. However, following the partnership with Asus, Flipkart is piloting the service at Rs 49 on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 launched today.

The new Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection covers all the damages and software and hardware issues on the phone after it is purchased from the platform. Flipkart says that it covers broken screens, accidental damage, liquid spills and immersions, and other major issues with the phone.

Flipkart is touting a single helpline across the country, alongside claiming to offer the solution within 10 days of the request. In case the smartphone cannot be repaired or serviced in 10 days, Flipkart claims that it will offer a replacement to the customers. The plan will provide the smartphone buyers with ‘Comprehensive cover’, ‘Ultimate Convenience’, ‘Remote Assistance’, ‘Value for Money’, and for ‘365 Days’.

Flipkart says that the smartphone customer does not need to leave the convenience of his home to get the smartphone repaired. Flipkart will provide doorstep assistance wherein the damaged handset will be collected, sent to the service centre, repaired, and brought back to the customer. In addition, you can also visit partner stores by Flipkart to any further phone-related issues.

As we said, the Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection service has been flagged off with the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 at a nominal charge of Rs 49 for a year. On all the other smartphones that will be clubbed with the service in future will cost the customers a fee of Rs 999 yearly.