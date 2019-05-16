Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale now live: Massive deals on smartphones, tablets and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is here with massive deals for those eyeing tech gadgets for a while now. The sale that started on May 15 and will last till May 19 is a good time to upgrade your smartphone as the Flipkart Big Shopping sale is offering 'Never Before Discounts'. Those wishing to upgrade their TV and other home appliances can expect upto 75 per cent off and for furniture - upto 40-80 percent off. Tech enthusiasts eyeing electronics and accessories may benefit from the 80 per cent off in the offering. Fashion lovers would be happy note that the clothes they were looking to buy are being offered at 40-80 percent off. The Big Shopping Sale also offers upto 80 percent off on books, toys and sports. In addition, families can save the hassle of stepping out in the scorching May heat and order groceries in the sale with deals starting at as low as Rs 1 till May 19 which falls on Sunday. Those having HDFC credit\/debit cards can get an extra 10 percent instant discount on all purchases. Flipkart Plus members benefited from the early bird access which began at 8 pm,14th May. Mobiles and tablets The popular Realme mobiles starts at only Rs 7,499, while Nokia 5.1 Plus is available at Rs 9,999. Customers can also choose to buy Poco F1 at Rs 19,999, Vivo V9 Pro which is available at Rs 15,990 and Infinix Note 5 at Rs 7,999 among other big deals. Featuring a dual rear camera setup, Redmi Note 6 Pro can be bought at Rs 13,999 only. Powered with an octa-core processor, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 can be purchased at Rs 4,999. Those wishing for a good battery life on Motorola mobiles would be glad to know that they are available for purchase at Rs 14,999. The battery capacity on the phone is 5000mAh. Furthermore, there would be big launches too and those smartphones can be bought under Rs 10,000, namely the Lenovo A5, Lenovo K9 and Infinix Hot S3X. The Honor 7, the best selling budget phone, as per company's claims, which features 13-megapixel rear camera, is up for grabs at just Rs 5,999. In addition, instead of selling your old phone to someone, you could utilise the exchange offer to trade your old one with a brand new one at exciting offers. The last year's Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11 and Oppo F9 Pro smartphones are also on offer with the exchange for an extra Rs 2,000. And not just mobiles, one could buy tablets from brand such as Lenovo at Rs 6,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A for Rs 12,999. Buyers can also benefit from the Complete Mobile Protection plan with the next mobile purchase with Flipkart, which starts at as low as Rs 99 and also saves the buyer all the stress and the expensive damage repair costs. TV and Home appliances The Flipkart Big Shopping Sale also offers jaw-dropping prices for smart TVs at Rs 21,999, automatic washing machines starting from Rs Rs 9,799, refrigerators priced from Rs 16,999 and LED TVs from just Rs 10,999. In the Flipkart sale, the Xiaomi Mi TV will see a price cut as well. The Mi TV 4A Pro is available with a price cut of Rs 1,000 under the sale. Samsung too has EMI benefits on its 4K Smart TVs on offer. Electronics and accessories The Flipkart Big Shopping Days is offering gaming laptops starting at Rs 51,990 and headphones under Rs 800. Music lovers would be happy to note that Dolby soundbars are available at just Rs 8,999. Those who love posting pictures on Facebook and Instragram would love the compact cameras which start at Rs 4,499 and latest DSLRs at Rs 50,000 off among other deals during the Flipkart sale. In the sale, smartwatches can be bought starting at only Rs 5,799 and Google Home at low prices. Marquee brands in the sale include Google, Apple, Sony, Canon, HP, Samsung, Lenovo, and Philips.