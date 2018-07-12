Flipkart big shopping days sale: Date, big deals, offers on smartphone, dresses, gadgets

Flipkart big shopping days sale: From premium electronic gadgets, latest mobiles, TVs, ACs, clothing, footwear, make-up to home decor – you will discover everything you possibly need at too good to be true prices!” the company said in a statement.



Flipkart big shopping days sale: Flipkart is coming up with lucrative offers on smartphone, dresses, gadgets and other items during its four-day “Big shopping days sale” which will start on July 16. The discount period will end on July 19. Seen as a counter to Amazon Prime Day Sale which also starts on July 16, “Big shopping days” put up items of biggest brands for sale. “Massive price drops and crazy deals are back! Shop your heart out without feeling guilty after you see our prices. From premium electronic gadgets, latest mobiles, TVs, ACs, clothing, footwear, make-up to home decor – you will discover everything you possibly need at too good to be true prices!” the company said in a statement.

Mobiles and smartphones: From Samsung to Honor and other brands, buyers will have a host of choices to opt for. While one can purchase Samsung phones starting at Rs 10,900, Flipkart will have a special offer on Honor 9 Lite which will cost you Rs 9,999. Apart from these, one can exchange absolutely any smartphone and get a minimum of Rs 1000.

Electronic gadgets and accessories: There will be a huge discount of up to Rs 37,000 for gaming laptops. The company is giving up to 75% discount on headphones, chargers starting at Rs 199, cables from Rs 99, phone covers at Rs 149, laptop skins from Rs 99, laptop bags at Rs 300. One will get Bluetooth speakers under Rs 999

TVs and appliances: The biggest attraction will be the Samsung 80 cm (32) HD TV which can be purchased at Rs 16,999. One can buy Midea ACs for Rs 23,999 – a whopping drop from Rs 44,100. Flipkart is also offering air coolers and fans starting at Rs 999.

Clothing, footwear and other accessories: During the sale, one can avail 50% off on T-shirts and shorts. Pair of sunglasses starts at Rs 999. Around 80% discount will be there on products like sneakers, bags, wallets, jewellery, men’s clothing and footwear, Indian wear, kid’s fashion.

Beauty, sports accessories: Flipkart is offering around 80% discount on sports accessories, make-up essentials, bath and spa essentials, baby-care products, fitness essentials, books, board games, men’s grooming, gourmet food, summer drinks, auto accessories and music instruments. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering many buy 2, get 1 free offers. A clutch of items which can be purchased at Rs 99.

Home decor and furniture: Flipkart says that price of bedsheets will start at Rs 299. The company has also offered 80% off on sofas and 75% discount on wall stickers and mattresses.