Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: Discounts on iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Pixel 3a, and other top offers

Flipkart, as a part of its Big Savings Day sale, has rolled out many offers for all phone lovers. The recent sale, which is there till June 27, is offering discounts on high end variants of many brands from Apple to Samsung to Google. The e-commerce giant has joined hands with HDFC Bank for sales to offer 10 per cent discount on transactions using HDFC cards or EMI options. Below are some phone models that have good deals for customers in Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale.

iPhone XS 64GB

Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB cost after discount is being offered at Rs 59,999 while the regular price of the phone is Rs 89,999. Apart from this, the e-commerce platform has offered an exchange offer as well. Customers can avail an exchange offer of as much as Rs 13,950 if they decide to return their old phone. This model is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset and also has a dual rear camera setup. With iOS 14 expected to be rolled out soon, iPhone XS is also compatible with it.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite is also up for discount on Flipkart. Customers can get a discount of around Rs 4,000 by using HDFC card. There is an exchange offer of Rs 13,950 for Galaxy S10 Lite as well.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

One of the best deals offered by Flipkart is on Pixel smartphones. The four-day sale is offering discounts worth up to Rs 15,000 on Pixel 3a series. The rates are as low as Rs 29,999 down from the actual price of Rs 39,999. Pixel 3a XL is not available at Flipkart.

Vivo Z1x

Flipkart is also selling Vivo Z1x at a discounted price of Rs 16,990 whose actual price is Rs 24,990. The platform is offering an exchange offer for this phone as well. Furthermore, HDFC card holders can get an additional 10 per cent discount.