Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 live: Check offers on Apple iPhone, Realme GT Master Edition, and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: On Monday, Flipkart kicked off its Big Saving Days Sale of 2022 in the run up to the Republic Day. The sale will go on till January 22, Saturday. During the sale, many phones, electronic gadgets and home appliances will be available on sale, with Flipkart also having tied with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards so that users can get an instant 10% discount. A big eye-grabber is the discounted Apple iPhone 12 Mini, which is being sold at Rs 41,999 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs 59,900. Users can get an additional discount of up to Rs 11,750 on it by using the exchange option while purchasing their phone.

Realme GT Master Edition is also available on Flipkart for Rs 25,999, with users being able to get an additional discount of Rs 4,000 when paying online using a debit or a credit card. Realme C11 2021 can be purchased at a price of Rs 7,499 from Flipkart during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs 7,999. Like most others, the exchange offer is valid on both of these phones, and those wishing to purchase Realme C11 can get an additional 10% discount using ICICI Bank cards.

Among laptops, interested buyers can purchase Asus Vivobook 15 2021 for Rs 53,890, down from its MRP of Rs 69,990, during the sale. Moreover, MSI GF63 gaming laptop can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 59,990, while its MRP is Rs 83,990. Old laptop exchange option is also available for this laptop, allowing users to get an additional discount of up to Rs 18,100.

Apart from these, Apple Watch SE 44 mm is also available at a discounted price on Flipkart during the sale. The smartwatch, which is worth Rs 32,900) can now be purchased at Rs 28,900, with an additional 10% discount on purchasing it using ICICI Bank cards.