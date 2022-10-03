Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 announced: Sale date, top deals, offers and everything else to know

With the festival around the corner, Flipkart is all set to offer its discounts and offers under the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale 2022. The company has now announced that the sale will start on October 5 and will end on October 8. As always, Flipkart Prime Plus users will be able to grab the offers one day in advance, i.e. October 4.



Flipkart recently concluded its Big Billion Days Sale 2022 on September 30 which saw some massive discounts and offers across all leading smartphones and iPhones including the latest iPhone 14.

Customers who missed out on the Big Billion Day Sale 2022 last month will now be able to avail of the discounts in the upcoming sale. The four-day sale will have discounts and offers across a range of categories like smartphones, computer accessories, earphones, laptops, laptop accessories and other personal stuff.



In terms of additional offers, all HDFC credit card holders will get up to a 10 per cent off discount on purchases along with the EMI transactions. Moreover, people will also be able to receive a 5 per cent reward on all online purchases. Frequent purchasers may also have the chance to win an Rs. 1000 Flipkart gift card.



Although Flipkart has not made this sale live, it has started teasing the sale via a microsite. It is expected that electronic items will be sold with up to 80 per cent off, and home appliances with up to 75 per cent discount on home appliances. Other things like food, beauty, kids’ toys, kitchen items, and cosmetics will also come with suitable discounts and offers. However, the final list of discounts is yet to be released.



If rumours are to be believed, all those who were not able to purchase the Apple iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will now once again get a chance to purchase it at a reduced price. Similarly, smartphones like Realme C33, Poco C31, Oppo K10 5G and several Redmi smartphones will also come with discount an offer.

