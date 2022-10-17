Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 to start from October 19, to offer discounts on smartphones, laptops, more

Flipkart will hold its Big Diwali Sale 2022 from October 19 on its website. The home-grown e-commerce giant will offer top offers and discounts across a range of products and categories during the sale period which will end on October 23. As always, Flipkart Plus members will have a chance to avail of the sale offers a day early i.e. October 18.

The teaser page of Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale shows a 10 per cent instant discount for SBI Credit card users. There will also be a 10 per cent instant cashback for those who pay through Paytm wallet or UPI transactions.

Just like the Big Billion Days sale 202, we can see offers on iPhones, Realme, Poco, Oppo and Redmi phones. There will be up to 80 per cent discount on devices like smartwatches and headsets. Up to 40 per cent off on gaming laptops. Flipkart is basically giving a second chance to those who missed shopping during the Big Billion Days sale.

You can expect up to 75 per cent off on home appliances like washing machines, smart TVs, Air Conditioners and more. Fashion and apparel will also enjoy a price drop. There will be up to 90 per cent off on kids’ clothing, up to 80 per cent off on fashion watches, up to 80 per cent off on men’s wear and a minimum of 50 per cent off on shoes and sandals.

Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale 2022 will include Rush Hours for early birds, Tick-Tock deals (1 deal at every hour between 8 am – 12 am), and Crazy Deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm respectively.

“The Diwali Sale 2022 brings you the opportunity to get home all your favourite products that you have been eyeing for a long time. With huge discounts on top brands coming your way, you can now tick things off your checklist by placing your order. Be it electronic gadgets, apparel, footwear, decor, and kitchen essentials, add all these items to your cart during the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart. Shop to your heart’s content as the Big Diwali Sale offers also extend to groceries, appliances, home essentials, books, nutrition, tools, clothes, accessories, electronics, appliances, home decor, etc,” Flipkart announces on its website.

