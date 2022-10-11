Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Nothing Phone 1 selling with big discount, other top deals

Flipkart has announced its festive Big Diwali sale. The sale will give customers the opportunity to buy their choice of smartphone during the festive sale with discounts and offers. Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale commenced at midnight of October 10 and will continue till October 16.

Speaking of additional discounts, the company is offering its customers a 10 per cent discount on SBI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. On the purchase of premium devices, customers with Axis Bank, ICICI, and Citi Bank cards will be able to avail of 10 per cent off. Other than this, Flipkart is also offering massive discounts on electronics such as smartphones, home appliances and even fashion accessories.

Apple iPhone 13 128GB is being priced at Rs 58,900 on Flipkart’s official website. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs 2,000. The E-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 16,900. By including all the discounts, one can buy iPhone 13 for around Rs 45,000. Apple iPhone comes with an A15 Bionic chipset and a display of 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR.

Other than this, Flipkart is also offering the Nothing Phone (1) on sale. During the Big Diwali sale, consumers will be able to buy a smartphone for Rs 27,000. An exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 is also being offered.

In Samsung smartphones, Samsung Z Flip 3 is being priced at Rs 59,999 after the discount. All those customers planning to buy Google Pixel 6a can get it at Rs 27,999.

Flipkart’s competitor, Amazon too recently announced an extension to its previous sale, the Extra Happiness Day’s sale. The company is also offering several offers on smartphones. Looking at all e-commerce sales, it seems that Apple iPhone smartphones have been the most bought smartphones.

