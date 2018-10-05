Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: What Walmart-backed firm is eyeing in electronics market

The e-tailer currently claims to have a market share ranging between 20% and 25% in the category.

Flipkart is eyeing a market share of 30% in the electronics category across offline and online markets after its Big Billion Days sale, its annual festive season sale which is from October 10-14. The e-tailer currently claims to have a market share ranging between 20% and 25% in the category.

“Every year during the sale, we introduce new categories as we focus on further strengthening the existing ones. Electronics has been growing at a rate of 70% year-on-year. Under electronics there are many sub-categories that usually don’t find many takers throughout the year except during the festive season. So, every year we introduce a range of products for customers to build these sub-categories,” Adarsh K Menon, V-P and head, private labels, Flipkart said.

The e-tailer has an exclusive tie-up with Google to sell its assistant power speaker, Google Home. The product competes against Amazon’s smart speaker Echo. “Additionally, we have inked exclusive deals with brands such as Acer, Alcatel, Honor among others to launch an array of products under categories such as wireless music, gaming laptop, small accessories and smart cameras,” he added.