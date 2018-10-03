Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top deals to grab – From mobile phones to TVs to appliances, check list here

The Big Billion Days Sale will begin from October 10 and will continue till 14 Oct.

Flipkart is back with its annual The Big Billion Days sale and this time it’s bigger than ever. The Big Billion Days Sale will begin from October 10 and will continue till 14 Oct. Under the big sale, customers will be able to avail offers across categories ranging from mobile phones to TVs to home appliances to fashion products to personal care items to furniture etc. This is the fifth year in a row where Flipkart is hosting its annual festive sale and they are leaving no stone unturned to make this sale as biggest ever revenue grosser.

Here are the top offers one can avail during Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale:-

Date of sale: 10th- 14th October

1. Up to 90% off on Fashion.

2. Up to 80% off on TVs and Appliances

3. Up to 50%-90% off on products for Home and Furniture.

4. Up To 80% off on smart devices and more.

Date: 11th-14th October

1. Great discounts on Mobiles, as claimed by Flipkart

2. Up to 80% off on Gadgets and Accessories.

3. Top Deals will be available throughout the sale.

HDFC Bank offer:-

Moreover, customers who are using HDFC Bank debit cards and credit cards can avail an additional 10% instant discount.

Win-win for Flipkart plus members:-

Flipkart plus members can enjoy early access on 9th and 10th October from 9pm on both days for 3 hours.

In addition to this, Flipkart will also offer limited period discounts every day and here is what will be up fro grabs:-

1. Crazy Deals: These deals will be available on select products and will refresh every 8 hours during the Big Billion Days sale. You can expect these to run out pretty quickly since the discounts are quite enticing.

2. Maha Price Drop: Flipkart will offer an extra discount (over regular discounts) worth up to 20 percent for a limited time. You’ll need to stay glued to their website or the mobile app to grab one of these deals.

3.Rush Hour: These offers will be available on select products during the first two hours of the sale only.

4. Flash Sale: Flipkart claims it will offer around 120 deals for 120 hours during the Big Billion Days sale as a part of its flash sale.

5. No-cost EMI: Apart from this, they will even offer no-cost EMI on Mobile phones with a buyback guarantee.