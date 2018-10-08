Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to offer Samsung Galaxy S8 at unbelievable price of Rs 29,990: How to get it at an even lower price

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 10

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on October 10 where the deals and discounts on a huge range of smartphones will be in focus. The sale comes at a time when the festive season begins in India, which is probably the best time to buy the desired product that will be available at lower price points. Of all the smartphones, the premium handsets become a steal deal during the sales, making it affordable for the buyers. In line with this, Flipkart will be offering the Samsung Galaxy S8 at a price of Rs 29,990 under the Big Billion Days sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched last year, however, it is still one of the most purchased devices right now. The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 29,990, down from the MRP of Rs 49,990 on Flipkart. This brings the total discount to Rs 20,000. Moreover, there will be an additional 10 per cent instant discount on using the HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, which will bring the cost of the Galaxy S8 down further. The buyers can even choose to pay for the smartphone in No Cost EMIs, meaning there will be no interest levied on the monthly instalments payable to the bank.

Additionally, there will be other benefits available to the Flipkart Plus members, such as the 1 coin on the spend of every Rs 250 up to 20 coins. These coins can be used to redeem various complimentary vouchers and coupons on websites such as BookMyShow. Flipkart will also be running an exchange programme on the device, which will allow the buyer to trade-in an old smartphone to get an exchange value that will be adjusted against the final price of the new smartphone.

Under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, all three colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available for the price of Rs 29,990. The colours available in the sale are Burgundy Red, Midnight Black, and Maple Gold. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch quad-HD+ edge-to-edge Infinity Display. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 8895 processor clocked at 2.3GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. There is a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera given on the Galaxy S8. A 3000mAh battery fuels the internals of the smartphone.