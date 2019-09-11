Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Bang for the buck offers on smartphones, TVs and more

Over the last few months, Flipkart said it has scaled up its supply chain considerably, both in first- and last-mile delivery, largely in under-penetrated parts of the country to cater to the needs of consumers and sellers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days from Sept 29 to Oct 4 Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it will kick off the country’s festive season with its biggest flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), from September 29 to October four. There will be a four-hour early access for Flipkart Plus consumers, it said in a statement.

Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI Banks to design special offers for cardholders, it said. Over the last few months, Flipkart said it has scaled up its supply chain considerably, both in first- and last-mile delivery, largely in under-penetrated parts of the country to cater to the needs of consumers and sellers.

The company has more than doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers and has added around 30,000 kiranas to its network to handhold consumers through their online purchase journey, according to the statement. “During the Big Billion Days, consumers will have access to the widest selection of brands and products across categories from lakhs of sellers, brands and artisans,” it said.

With deals to watch out for in key categories such as mobiles, gadgets, TVs, appliances, fashion, personal care, and furniture – there will be something for every consumer across India on Flipkart this festive season, the company said. For the first time, consumers will also now be able to buy insurance for appliances during the Big Billion Days, it was stated.