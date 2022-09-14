Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starts September 23: Top deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Oppo, Motorola smartphones

Flipkart is going to host its 9th edition of its Big Billion Days sale starting September 23 on its website. The company has added lakhs of sellers, Kirana delivery partners and MSMEs from across the country to its platform to offer a wide variety of product range during the sale. The Big Billion Days sale will go on for a week with finally ending on September 30. Buyers will get a chance to shop from a wide range of new products co-created by brands and celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few. Flipkart has partnered with actors Aliaa Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan to promote its upcoming sale.

Flipkart users will be able to ore-book products across various categories such as electronics, home, beauty and more by paying Rs 1 as a token advance. They will also have access to Flipkart’s ‘Coupon Rain’ gaming space wherein buyers can play with their family and friends, and earn rewards.

The sale will further have discounts, cashbacks, and bank offers across various categories. There will be offers on several leading smartphone brands like Poco, Realme, Samsung and Vivo. The company will give upto 80 percent off on electronic and accessories and more. There is additional 10% instant discount for ICICI and Axis bank card users during the sale with additional discounts and cashback offers on the final payment.

While Flipkart has not announced the exact offers, but there could be some exciting offers Poco, Realme, Vivo and Samsung smartphones. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has also announced huge discounts on Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 mini. During the sale, Apple iPhone 13 will sell at a reduced price of Rs 49,999, iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 12 mini will be available under Rs 29,990 and Rs 39,990 respectively.