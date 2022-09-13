Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts from September 23: Deals and offers

As India is set to usher into the times of festivities, e-commerce giants are gearing up with their sales and offers. After Amazon, now Flipkart has announced the dates for its 9th edition of its flagship event the Big Billion Days sale. It starts on the same date as Amazon’s Great India Festival i.e. September 23. The Big Billion Days sale will last until September 30, 2022.

Flipkart during the sale will let shoppers pre-book products across various categories such as electronics, home, beauty and more by paying Rs 1 as a token advance. The sale will also include a gamification experience through ‘Coupon Rain’ which will allow customers the opportunity to play with their family and friends, and get rewards.

“Customers will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from 90+ brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of 10,000+ new products. They will also be provided access to a wide assortment of new products co-created by brands and beloved celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few. Shoppers from across the country will get access to special merchandise to add to their festive collection,” says Flipkart.

Flipkart will give discounts, cashbacks, bank offers and more across various categories during the sale period. There will be offers on several leading smartphone brands like Poco, Realme, Samsung and Vivo. The company will give upto 80 percent off on electronic and accessories and more. Flipkart will give upto 10% instant discount with bank cards during the sale. Users will also get additional discounts and cashback offers on the final payment.

Announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2022, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart, said, “Over the years, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) has become an experience which customers, sellers, and the entire ecosystem eagerly looks forward to, and all our efforts are dedicated towards making it bigger and better every year. As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we pride ourselves in being close to customers and intimately understanding their needs and expectations. TBBD also illustrates our commitment towards providing access to quality and affordability to the customers and boosting the economy through our operations in a sustainable manner while creating jobs, and livelihood opportunities across the country. Our growing ecosystem of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana stores, and other partners will witness us seamlessly fulfilling the customers’ evolving requirements across the various nooks and corners of the country.”