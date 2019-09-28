Samsung offers mega discount on its Frame QLED TV during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale — Details here

In addition to Flipkart, the Samsung Frame QLED TV (55 inches) will be available on Samsung’s official online store during the Big Billion Days Sale from Sunday to October 4

Samsung has announced mega discount on its Frame QLED TV during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that will start from Sunday (September 29). The Samsung Frame QLED TV, which was originally launched for Rs 1,19,999 in the country, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 84,990.

According to the company, customers doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get an additional instant cash back of Rs 5,000 on purchase of the TV. Samsung has also announced no-cost EMI option at Rs 3,541 per month on the purchase of the Frame QLED TV.

In addition to Flipkart, the Samsung Frame QLED TV (55 inches) will be available on Samsung’s official online store during the Big Billion Days Sale from Sunday to October 4.

“This festive season, with consumers upgrading to a better lifestyle, Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to offer our flagship television at a special price. With this offer price, we will further consolidate our market leadership in the TV category while also providing an unparalleled TV viewing experience,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India. The consumer electronics major offers 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel.

“The Samsung Frame QLED TV is a special launch for us during the much-anticipated The Big Billion Days and is a key introduction in the premium television segment, available at a very attractive price,” said Hari Kumar, Senior Director-Large Appliances, Flipkart.

The Samsung Frame QLED TV offers superior picture quality with QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks from around the world, and is based on Quantum Dot technology. The TV boasts of 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life and is a Netflix recommended TV for an ultimate viewing experience. It is compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant that allows users to change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with just their voice.