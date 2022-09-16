Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy F13 to sell with big discount

Samsung has announced big price cuts on select Galaxy smartphones for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that starts from September 23. As part of the festive sale, Samsung is giving discounts of up to 57% on premium Galaxy smartphones including Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G which on normal days sells at Rs 74999 will be available for buying at Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart sale. The company is giving a discount of 57 percent on this phone. The smartphone comes with a pro-grade OIS Camera and dual recording. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.



Those looking to buy Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ can get the phone at Rs 59999. The phone is currently selling at Rs 84,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and features pro-grade triple camera system.

Samsung’s popular Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13 will also be available at discounted price of Rs 10999 and Rs 8499, respectively. These offers can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 is live starting 1PM today. Offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19. Galaxy F13 offers will go live on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.

Flipkart has also announced discounts on other phones from brands like Oppo, Poco, Motorola, and Infinix. During the sale, Poco F4 5G will sell at starting price of Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 32,999 and Poco X4 Pro 5G will start at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 22,999. The Poco M4 5G will sell at price starting From Rs 9,749 instead of 15,999 and its Pro model will start at Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 16,999. The Motorola edge 30 will sell at Rs 22,749 instead of Rs 30,999 during Big Billion Days sale.