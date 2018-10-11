Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Massive deal! Poco F1 available at just Rs 4,334

As part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Poco F1 comes with a Buyback Guarantee Offer. (Source: Xiaomi)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi took the market by storm when it announced its flagship device – Poco F1. Priced at Rs 21,990 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, the Poco F1 has been received well by the buyers and competes with OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9, LG G7 ThinQ, Asus Zenfone 5Z, and other phones which are priced more. The Poco F1 offers similar features as the smartphones mentioned above and is now up for sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days for an effective price of just Rs 4,334 under the ‘Buyback Guarantee Offer’.

What is Poco F1 Buyback Guarantee Offer?

As part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Poco F1 comes with a Buyback Guarantee Offer which brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 4,334. The Poco F1, which was priced at Rs 21,990 for the base variant, is available at Rs 20,900 during the sale after an additional discount.

The customers will have to pay this amount but will get a buyback guarantee of Rs 14,700 by Flipkart. The offer will only be available if you buy a Poco device in the next eight months.

How to get Poco F1 Buyback Guarantee Offer?

The customers will be eligible for the offer if they purchase the ‘Buyback Guarantee’ at Rs 149 from Flipkart. This will take the overall cost of the phone to Rs 21,148. However, since Flipkart is giving 10 per cent discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, the customers can get an additional discount of Rs 2,114, bringing down the effective cost to Rs 19,034.

(Source: Flipkart website)

After reducing the buyback value of Rs 14,700, the effective cost will further come down to Rs 4,334.

In case the customers want to buy a smartphone other than Poco F1, they will still get a buyback discount of Rs 10,500 if the purchase is made in the next 8 months.

Poco F1 features and specifications

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display and sports a Snapdragon 845 processor. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage along with a 4000mAh battery. At the back, there is a 12MP+5MP dual camera while in the front, there is a 20MP camera. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.