Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 at Rs 44,040, iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 23,000, iPhone 11 at Rs 27,040 and more

Flipkart is hosting its annual Big Billion Days sale wherein the company is giving discounts and deals across range of products to attract buyers. Android users have multiple phone options from brands like Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus and likewise more, while iPhone users have to be a little more specific about the model they want to buy. This is because Apple has recently unveiled its new iPhone 14 series with four phones in this family. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have some sincere upgrades, there are very little changes in iPhone 14s compared to iPhone 13 which makes the choice only tougher.

If you are an Apple enthusiast who wouldn’t like to carry an older model of iPhone in his or her pocket then the deal is settled for you. Buy iPhone 14 and satiate your soul. As we’ve mentioned in our iPhone 14 review, if you want to own a landmark phone from Apple then iPhone 14 is again a good choice as it comes with some major core redesigning making it the most easily repairable iPhone.

But, in case money is a bigger factor then the choice is not easy for you. Apple iPhone 14 is almost same as iPhone 13 with small visible changes. Flipkart is selling iPhone 13 for Rs 15 per cent discount. The phone originally costs Rs 58,990 but with discount, you can get your hands on it at Rs 58,990. Flipkart is further giving a price cut of Rs 14,950 that lessens the price to Rs 44,040 if you buy it in exchange offer. iPhone 14 in comparison comes at Rs 79,900 and with exchange offer costs Rs 61,950 which is pricier than iPhone 13.

Flipkart is also giving discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. The 12 Mini that originally costs Rs 59,900 is selling with 33 per cent discount bringing down the price to Rs 39,990. This further can be lowered to Rs 25,040 under Flipkart exchange value program. As mentioned in our iPhone 12 Mini review, iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect size for everything, including your thumb. It has a small a 5.4-inch display with squared-off edges and a soft matte finish that looks great.

iPhone 11 is selling at Rs 41,990 but buying it in exchange of iPhone 13 could save you extra Rs 14,950. Despite the price cut, not many would take this option because giving up iPhone 13 for an older iPhone model makes no sense.