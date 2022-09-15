Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 11 to sell at under Rs 30,000, big price drop on iPhone 13, other top deals

Flipkart is all set to host its yearly Flipkart Big billion Days sale starting September 23. This will be the 9th edition of the sale and the company is expected to announce big price cuts, offers and deals across all categories including phones and laptops during the sale. Flipkart has partnered with Alia Bhatt, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Amitabh Bachchan to promote the sale this year.

Ahead of the sale, the company is intermittently dropping teasers hinting at what can be expected from the sale. According to a recent teaser from Flipkart, there could be heavy discounts pm Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 12 mini during the sale period.

Flipkart is currently running a “guess the price” game on its app people need to guess the price of the Apple iPhone 13. The deal is applicable across all iPhone 13 variants which include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost less than 90,000 and 1,00,000 respectively. However, it is unclear if company will charge any extra charge on the phones.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 69,990 for the 128GB model and chances are there that it may come for Rs 49,990 during the Big Billion Days sale. The company could give a massive price cut of up to Rs 20,000 on iPhone 13. Not just this, there could also be discounts on other older models of iPhone like iPhone 11 and 12 Mini. While the company has not revealed the exact prices of other iPhones, the teaser shows the iPhone 11 could sell for less than Rs 30,000 and Apple iPhone 12 mini could cost less than Rs 40,000 during the sale.

In addition to discounts, Flipkart will also have offers and benefits for ICICI and Axis bank card holders. There will be also be options for prepaid orders and exchange offers. Note, the since Apple has stopped shipping charger in the box starting iPhone 12 lineup, you will have to pay extra charges for charger or headphones,

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will be starting from September 23 and will continue until September 30. Flipkart’s rival, Amazon is also hosting its yearly sale, The Great Indian Festival which will begin from September 23. The Amazon Prime subscribers will get an early access to the sale.

