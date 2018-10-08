Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Huge discounts on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer discounts on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus

Flipkart will begin the frenzy for the buyers with the Big Billion Days sale on October 10. The five-day long sale will see various deals, offers, cashbacks, and discounts on a host of products. However, the smartphones will make it to the sale on a day later, i.e., October 11. Apart from the flagship smartphones, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will make the mid-range smartphone available at an even lower price. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, which launched recently in India, will be available at lower price points.

First up, the Nokia 6.1 Plus debuted in India at a price of 15,999, however, it will be available to buy with a discount of Rs 1,000 under the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone will be up for grabs at Rs 14,999 in the sale. On top of it, there will be an additional discount of 10 per cent on using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart will also be facilitating No Cost EMI and smartphone exchange offers on the purchase of the smartphone.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, will be available at Rs 10,499, down from the launch price of Rs 10,999. The offer on the price will be available on the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus. A 10 per cent additional instant discount will be applied to the final price of the smartphone on using the HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The other benefits such as No Cost EMI and exchange offers will be similar to the ones for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia 6.1 comes with specifications such as a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage with expandability via microSD card up to 400GB. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with dual cameras on the rear – a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 while a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card up to 400GB. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has dual cameras on the back – a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor while an 8-megapixel camera is given on the front.