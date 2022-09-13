Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: How to get Google Pixel 6a for Rs 27,699

The cat’s out of the bag. After days of tease and hype, Flipkart has finally revealed how you can get the new Google Pixel 6a for as low as Rs 27,699. Before you ask, no, there is no catch. At least, none that springs at you immediately. The only concern we have is whether or not Flipkart will be able to meet demand –and deliver—because the Pixel 6a at Rs 27,699 is a no-brainer, no questions asked.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A PRICE IN INDIA

Google Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999. This is for the lone variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A PRICE ON FLIPKART

Google Pixel 6a is a Flipkart-exclusive in India. The phone is listed on the platform at its launch price of Rs 43,999 at the time of writing.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A DISCOUNT ON FLIPKART

Flipkart will sell Pixel 6a for as low as Rs 27,699 during its Big Billion Days sale event. The dates are not out yet, but we expect the sale to go live soon. We will update this piece as soon as we have more information.

Update | Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event will start from September 23 through September 30.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A DISCOUNT ON FLIPKART: HOW IT WORKS

Google Pixel 6a will be sold at a “special” price of Rs 34,199 during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has announced. This is a whopping Rs 9,800 price cut, straight-up.

On top of that, Flipkart says it will offer Pixel 6a buyers Rs 3,500 extra discount on prepaid transactions. If you choose to make your payment using Axis/ICICI Cards, you will be eligible for another Rs 3,000 discount.

Google Pixel 6a price would make you go 😳🫡🤌

Here's the breakdown:

Flipkart Selling Price of Google Pixel 6a: 43,999

Special Big Billion Day Price: 34,199

Extra Disc on Prepaid Transactions: 3,500

Extra Disc on Axis/ICICI Cards: 3,000

Net Effective Price: 27,699@madebygoogle — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 12, 2022

Combined, the net effective price of Google Pixel 6a becomes Rs 27,699. In all, Flipkart is offering a massive 16,300 discount on buying Google Pixel 6a during Big Billion Days sale.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A SPECS, FEATURES

Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There is a hole punch cut-out at the centre and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get Google’s Tensor chip paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in this phone. This is not expandable.

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and is among the first Android devices to receive the Android 13 update. It is confirmed to get up to five years of security updates.

On the back, the Pixel 6a has dual cameras— a 12.2 MP main (f1.7 dual-pixel with optical image stabilisation) and another 12MP ultrawide. It has an 8MP front camera, same as the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

