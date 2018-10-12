Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Heavy discounts! These smartphones are priced under Rs 6,500 – Check list here

While there are massive discounts on premium category phones along with attractive offers, some killing deals are available for the low-end.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on mobiles under its annual Big Billion Days sale. While there are massive discounts on premium category phones along with attractive offers, some killing deals are available for the low-end. The portal has created a category with the name of ‘budget buys’ which offer phones at a cheaper price. The category has listings which may price as low as Rs 3,725. So if you are someone looking to buy a budget phone, here are the five picks for you:

Redmi 5A

Rs 5,999

Ram and Rom:2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Battery:3000 mAh Li-polymer Battery

Display: 12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display

Processor: 2.0 GHz Mediatek P22 Octacore

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro (Jet Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Rs 6,249

Ram and Rom: 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM

Camera:13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek MT6737 Cortex-A53 64-bit Processor

Display: 13.21 cm (5.2 inch) HD

Micromax Spark 4G (Champagne, 8 GB)

Rs 3,499

Ram and Rom: 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB

Camera: 5MP Rear Camera | 2MP Front Camera

Battery: 2200 mAh – 1.0GHz Quadcore MTK6735M Processor

Display: 12.7 cm (5.0 inch)

VooMi iPro (Matte Red, 8 GB)

Rs 3,725

Ram and Rom: 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB

Camera: 5MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 2000 mAh Li-ion

Display: 12.57 cm (4.95 inch) FWVGA Display

Intex Indie 6 (Black, 16 GB)

Rs 3,999

Ram and Rom: 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera | 8MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Battery: 2400 mAh Li-ion Battery

Processor: SC9850

Display: 12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display