Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Heavy discounts! These smartphones are priced under Rs 6,500 – Check list here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on mobiles under its annual Big Billion Days sale.

By: | Published: October 12, 2018 8:54 PM
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on mobiles under its annual Big Billion Days sale. While there are massive discounts on premium category phones along with attractive offers, some killing deals are available for the low-end. The portal has created a category with the name of ‘budget buys’ which offer phones at a cheaper price. The category has listings which may price as low as Rs 3,725. So if you are someone looking to buy a budget phone, here are the five picks for you:

Redmi 5A

Rs 5,999

Ram and Rom:2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB
Camera: 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
Battery:3000 mAh Li-polymer Battery
Display: 12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display

Processor: 2.0 GHz Mediatek P22 Octacore

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro (Jet Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Rs 6,249

Ram and Rom: 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM
Camera:13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh
Processor: MediaTek MT6737 Cortex-A53 64-bit Processor
Display: 13.21 cm (5.2 inch) HD

Micromax Spark 4G (Champagne, 8 GB)

Rs 3,499

Ram and Rom: 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB

Camera: 5MP Rear Camera | 2MP Front Camera
Battery: 2200 mAh – 1.0GHz Quadcore MTK6735M Processor
Display: 12.7 cm (5.0 inch)

VooMi iPro (Matte Red, 8 GB)

Rs 3,725

Ram and Rom: 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB

Camera: 5MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
Battery: 2000 mAh Li-ion
Display: 12.57 cm (4.95 inch) FWVGA Display

Intex Indie 6 (Black, 16 GB)

Rs 3,999

Ram and Rom: 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB
Camera: 8MP Rear Camera | 8MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
Battery: 2400 mAh Li-ion Battery
Processor: SC9850
Display: 12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display

