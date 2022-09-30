Flipkart Big Billion Days sale ends today: Realme 95G, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, and other top 5G phones under Rs 15,000

With India gearing up for the 5G roll out in the country, many smartphones have started manufacturing and shipping 5G-ready phones. Most of the phones coming today are built with 5G support and will run high-speed internet when 5G network comes to India. These phones are available across all price brackets and if your choice is under RS 15,000 then Flipkart has some good options for you.

The e-commerce giant’s Big Billion Days sale that started on September 23 is finally coming to an end today. Flipkart is ending the sale with heavy discounts on iPhones, smartphones, smart TVs and more. There are some great discounts on budget 5G smartphones too. Take a look.

Realme 9 5G at Rs 11,999: The Realme 9 5G is selling with a 36 per cent discount. The phone is selling at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 18,999. There’s also up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange. The smartphone features a 6.60-inch display and sports tri-camera system on the back. The battery life is also pretty good with 5000mAh battery size. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor.

Realme 9i 5G at Rs 14,999: Flipkart is selling Realme 9i 5G at Rs 14,999. The phone originally costs Rs 17,999. It comes with a 6.6-inch display, and triple camera system on the back. It relies on a 5000mAh battery and is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G processor.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G at Rs 13,499: The smartphone sells at Rs 23,999 on other days. During the sale, Flipkart has reduced the price of the smartphone to Rs 13,499. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display and draws power from Snapdragon 750G processor. There are three camera lenses on the back- 50MP+ 8MP+ 2MP and an 8MP front camera.

Poco M4 5G at Rs 10,999: The Poco M4 5G-ready smartphone is selling at Rs 10,999, a discount of 31 per cent on its previous price of Rs 15,999. There is also up to Rs 10,300 off on exchange. Poco M4 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor.

Vivo T1 5G at Rs 14,999: The 128GB model of Vivo T1 is available at Rs 14,999 during Flipkart sale. Flipkart is further giving up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch display, a 5000mAh battery, and draws power from Snapdragon 695 processor.

ALSO READ| Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 at Rs 44,040, iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 23,000, iPhone 11 at Rs 27,040 and more