Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 price reveal: iPhone 13 to sell at under Rs 50,000, iPhone 11 below Rs 30,000, other top deals

Post the iPhone 14 launch, price of iPhone 13 has seen a dip. The 2021 Apple flagship that is already selling at a reduced price will now be available at a much lower price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Flipkart will kickstart its annual Big Billion Days sale from September 23 but the company has revealed the prices of iPhones ahead of it. As part of its early access program for Flipkart Plus Members where in Plus members can start shopping at sale prices a day ahead, the company has mentioned the sale prices of iPhones.

iPhone 13 which is said to be a look-alike of the newly launched iPhone 14 is available at starting price under Rs 47,990. This is for the 128GB model which is currently selling at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. The phone will sell at a discount of nearly Rs 20,000 during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini will be available under Rs 35,000. The phone is currently selling for Rs 55,369. It was launched at Rs 69,900. This is a discount of nearly 50 per cent. The smartphone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display and is powered by A14 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 11 will sell under Rs 30,000 during the sale. Flipkart is also offering a Rs 17,000 exchange offer to bring the value of the smartphone under Rs 25,000.

Flipkart is also said to offer a massive price on MacBook Air M1. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the MacBook Air M1 laptop which was at Rs 92,000 will sell for under Rs 70,000 during the sale. The 16GB model of the MacBook Air (M1) will be available for Rs. 69,490 or less during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

