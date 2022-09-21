Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62, E40 and more to sell with big discounts

Following Samsung’s announcement of price cuts, now Lenovo-owned Motorola has revealed discounts across its entire range of smartphones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that kickstarts from September 23. The offers will be available across the entire Motorola smartphone range which includes — the Moto E series, G series and Motorola Edge series of smartphones.

Motorola phone buyers will also have a chance to avail of extra discounts. The company has announced a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 to Axis Bank or ICICI Bank card users.

Moto G series: Motorola’s G62 will be sold for Rs 14,499 including bank offers. The phone currently is listed at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart. Regarded as one of the most popular 5G smartphones, the Moto G62 comes with a 90Hz FHD+ display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Android 12. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 17,999 and with bank offers will go down to Rs 16,499.

The Moto G82 will sell for Rs 18,499 instead of Rs 19,999 during the sale.

Moto G52 in 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 15,999 and after including bank offers the price will come down to Rs 14,499.

Moto G32 in 4GB + 64GB will be priced at Rs 10,999 and after including bank offers the price will go down to Rs 9,899.

Moto G31 in 4GB + 64GB storage variant will come priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 9,449 after including bank offers.

Moto E series: Moto E40 features a 6.5-inch, 90Hz, IPS, LCD and 48MP triple camera setup that will sell at Rs 8099 during the sale. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery and comes with a UNISOC T700 chipset under the hood.

Motorola Edge series: Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be priced at Rs 51,999, Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively after including bank offers during the sale.

ALSO READ| Moto Edge, Edge 30 Fusion and other to go on sale.