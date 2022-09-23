Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: iPhone 13 selling under Rs 50,000 but there’s a catch

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live. The company is giving heavy discounts and offers across various products and brands. Amidst the range of offers on smartphones, the e-commerce is giving a chance to buy the iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000 but with a catch. Let’s find out.

Flipkart is selling iPhone 13 (128GB) at Rs 56,990 on it website as part of its ongoing Big Billion Days sale. But there’s a chance for you to get it at Rs 40,090. How? The company is giving a discount of up to Rs 16,900 under the exchange offer. However, it is valid for select devices only. Under the Flipkart mobile exchange offer, you can exchange your old mobile for a new mobile at the right prices. Note that the price of Rs 56,990 is across all colour shades except the Starlight. The latter is selling at Rs 57,990.

The 256GB storage model of iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 66,990 on Flipkart. You can get it for Rs 50,090 under the exchange offer.

There are discounts on other iPhones too. iPhone 13 Mini, which is the last Mini variant as Apple did not launch any Mini model this year, is selling at Rs 58,900 instead of Rs 64,900 for the 128GB model. There exchange offer is available for this one too. This is the lowest price of iPhone 13 Mini since its launch, claims Flipkart. The 256 GB variant is selling at Rs 68,990 instead of Rs 74,900. The 512GB variant will cost you Rs 88,990, 6 per cent off on its original price of Rs 94,900. The exchange offer is applicable on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone X and other iPhone models.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are literally the same devices with a few differences here and there which makes the 13 a good deal at this price. Apple announced an official price cut on the iPhone at its Far Out event bringing down its price to Rs 69,900. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP main camera along with an ultra-wide camera on the back and a TrueDepth front camera. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip, same processor that you get in iPhone 14.