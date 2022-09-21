Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Apple’s MacBook Air M1 tipped to sell with big discount

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s MacBook Air M1 for some time now but haven’t bought it yet due to the hefty price tag that comes with it then here’s some news that will cheer you up. The device is said to receive a massive price cut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 that starts on Friday.

According to a tweet shared by famous tipster Mukul Sharma, the MacBook Air M1 laptop which was launched in the year 2020 at a starting price of Rs 92,000 will sell for under Rs 70,000 during the sale. In an alleged Flipkart listing shared by him on Twitter, a 16GB model of the MacBook Air (M1) will be available for Rs. 69,490 or less during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Currently, Flipkart sells the base MacBook Air M1 variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs 92,900 while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 1,12,900.

The MacBook Air M1 sports a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display with a 2,560×1,600 resolution. The laptop is powered by Apple M1 chip featuring an 8-core CPU, a 7/8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, other laptops that are also listed for discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are Acer 11th Gen i5, Lenovo 11th G i3, Vivobook14 R7, Lenovo R5 512GB, and Acer 11 i3 256GB.

Various brands have announced discounts on their products during the upcoming Flipkart sale. Samsung recently announced discounts of up to 57% on premium Galaxy smartphones including Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G. Flipkart will also offer discounts on several other phones from brands like Oppo, Poco, Motorola, and Infinix.

