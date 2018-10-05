Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Best deals on mobiles up for grabs – Check offers list

The Moto Z2 Force, originally priced at Rs. 34,999, will see a discount of Rs. 15,000. (Reuters)

The Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale on Flipkart will see heavy discounts on mobiles featuring top brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Motorola, Asus, Vivo, and many others. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin from 10th October and will go on till 14th October.

Here are some of the best deals:-

-The Moto Z2 Force, originally priced at Rs. 34,999, will see a discount of Rs. 15,000.

– Honor is going to offer the 9N at a discount of Rs 4,000 which will make the 32GB model available at Rs 9,999 down from Rs 13,999 and the 64GB model will be priced at Rs 11,999 down from Rs 14,999.

– The Lenovo K8 Plus, originally priced at Rs. 9,999, will be see a discount of Rs. 1,000.

-Flipkart is going to offer ‘lowest ever prices’ on a number of smartphones. The mobile phones that feature in this list are the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Samsung On6, Vivo V9, Google 2 XL, and Yu Ace. Mobile brands like Realme C1, Redmi 5A, Realme 2, and Poco F1, will be available in the Flash Sale category whose prices start at Rs. 6,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 8,999, and Rs. 20,999 respectively.

-During this sale, as Flipkart says, customers will be able to own the LG G7+ ThinQ for less than Rs. 4,000. It will offer a flat discount of Rs. 15,000 and use the buyback offer on that smartphone that is originally priced at Rs. 25,990. They will also be introducing mobile protection plans which will include options ranging from theft coverage to have your mobile phone repaired in case of screen damage along with other features.

-Companies like Nokia and Realme are going to use this opportunity to launch their phones on Flipkart’s platform during the sale. The Big Billion Days have attracted many mobile companies to follow the same pattern as Nokia and Realme.

– Additional discount 10% discount for all HDFC Debit Card and Credit cardholders will also continue.