Flipkart Big Billion Days price alert: Poco F4 5G at Rs 21,999, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G at Rs 33,999, Motorola Edge 30 at Rs 22,749 and more

Flipkart will host its annual Big Billion Days sale from September 23 on its website. Those wanting to buy smartphone should wait for the sale as the company has announced to offer massive discounts and deals across a large number of brands during the sale period. As an effort to make this sale more enticing, Flipkart is also giving its users a chance to pre-book products across various categories such as electronics, home, beauty and more by paying Rs 1 as a token advance

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has unveiled some of its phone deal prices. These are phones from Oppo, Poco, Motorola, and Infinix. During the sale, the Poco F4 5G will sell at starting price of Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 32,999. The price of Poco X4 Pro 5G will start at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 22,999. The Poco M4 5G will sell at price starting From Rs 9,749 instead of 15,999 and its Pro model will start at Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 16,999.

The “Dhamaka Deal from Oppo” will offer Oppo K10 at starting price of Rs 11,990 instead of Rs 18,999. The phone sports a 90Hx FHD display and a 50MP triple camera system. The Reno7 Pro 5G will start at Rs 33,999 instead of Rs 47,999 while the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G will start at Rs 15,990 against original price of Rs 25,990. The Oppo F19s will sell at Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 22,999. The Oppo Reno8 5G that sells on 38,999 on other days will sell at Rs 26,999 during the sale.

Infinix phones also will have discounts including Infinix Hot 12 Play selling at Rs 7199 instead of Rs 11,999. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G will sell at Rs 12,599 instead of Rs 24,999 while the non-Pro model will sell at Rs 8,999.

The Motorola edge 30 will sell at Rs 22,749 instead of Rs 30,999 during Big Billion Days sale. The phone was launched in April this year. It features a 6.6-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. The triple rear camera system includes 50MP+50MP+2MP. The phone is backed by a 4020mAh battery. Other Moto phones like Moto e40, Moto g52, Moto g60, Moto g41, Moto g42, Moto g32 and Moto g62 will also be available at slashed prices.

