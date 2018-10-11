Flipkart Big Billion Days: Get Oppo F9 Pro worth Rs 23,990 for just Rs 4,491 – Here is how

Oppo F9 Pro is priced at Rs 23,990 in India. (Source: IE)

The Flipkart Big Billion Days are here and so are the deals and discounts. The sale began on October 10 and will continue till October 14. During this sale, Flipkart has partnered with India’s biggest superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli, and is offering deals on smartphones, home appliances, and several other electronic products. On the second day of the sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphones and gadgets.

As part of Flipkart Big Billion Days, the Oppo F9 Pro which is priced at Rs 23,990 in India is available for as low as Rs 4,490 on the e-commerce website. Yes, you read it right! Customers can get an initial discount of up to Rs 19,000 in exchange for their old smartphone. The deal is listed on Flipkart app and website. However, for this, they need to exchange a high-end device to get the best exchange value.

(Source: Flipkart website)

The exchange offer brings down the price of the phone to Rs 4,990. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC bank for the Big Billion sale and is offering 10 per cent discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. So, the customers can get an additional discount of Rs 499, taking the effective price to just Rs 4,491.

Oppo F9 Pro features and specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD. The phone sports Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 processor based on the 12nm process paired with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and offers dual SIM connectivity along with a dedicated microSD card slot. Coming to the camera, Oppo F9 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. It also has a 25-megapixel front-camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI-backed features and Sony IMX576 sensor.