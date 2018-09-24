Flipkart Big Billion Days announced! Check massive deals, offers, and how to avail them

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to kick off soon

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 10 this year, the company announced on Monday. The fifth edition of its annual sale will kick off next month on the day marking the beginning of Navratri festival. The sale is expected to bring big offers, discounts, and cashbacks for the buyers who wait the whole year to buy high-value items. Amazon is also expected to announce its yearly Great Indian Festival sale to be held sometime around the same dates. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will conclude on October 14.

This year, Flipkart will offer multiple payment options to the customers. The company has tied up with MasterCard to offer exclusive benefits to the HDFC credit and debit cardholders. Other payment options include No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI, Pay Later, and the recently announced Cardless Credit that lets the buyers get a credit of up to Rs 60,000 to buy high-value products in instalments. On using PhonePe on the transactions, the buyers can avail “great” cashback offers.

The deals will be applicable to a range of product lines – mobile phones, gadgets, TVs and appliances, furniture, and personal care, and more. The Flipkart Plus members will enter the Big Billion Days sale exclusively three hours prior to the scheduled timing. Flipkart Plus members will get 1 coin on every purchase of Rs 250 up to 20 coins per purchase. These coins can be used to claim many offers and benefits on the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart will also conduct “crazy deals” on mobiles, TVs, computers, laptops, furniture, beauty products, and personal care appliances among others every 8 hours and flash sale every hour. There will be at least 120 new deals in 120 hours. Flipkart has also partnered with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and many other celebrities to kick off the sale event.

“The Big Billion Days has become India’s most anticipated event, one that marks the beginning of India’s festive season and sets the bar for what follows. This year marks the fifth edition of TBBD and we are focused on making it the biggest and best one yet,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.