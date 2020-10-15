Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale: Top deals on iPhones, Samsung, Redmi phones and more

While the prices of products have been slashed across all the segments, the offers which can save a lot of hard-earned money of the customers are mentioned below.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members. The offer begins for the Plus customers of Flipkart exactly 12 hours before the festival sales are to be thrown open for all the customers of the company. The major deals and offers under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale have been provided for the electronic gadgets including mobile phones, laptops, speakers, headphones, smart television sets among others.

The company has also been able to secure a partnership with the leading state lender State Bank of India whose debit as well as credit card holders will be provided with a 10 percent discount on the platform. Payment app Paytm users have also been provided with an assurance of receiving some cashback by the company.

While the prices of products have been slashed across all the segments, the offers which can save a lot of hard-earned money of the customers are mentioned below.

iPhone offers

Apple iPhones which are available on the platform with many discount offers. For example, the iPhone 11 Pro’s current price has been pegged at Rs 79,999 on the platform and customers eyeing to put this premium iPhone in their bucket can avail the SBI credit as well as debit card 10 percent discount to further reduce the price of this phone. Similarly, the Apple’s iPhone XR is selling at a considerably cheaper price on the platform at Rs 37,999. The phone of the price has been slashed to the extent that this is the lowest extent the price of the model has been slashed to since its launch by the company.

Samsung Mobile Phone offers

Just like the hefty discount available on the premium high range models of Apple iPhones, the platform has also offered a deep discount on Samsung smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is available on the platform at Rs 54,999. Substantial exchange offers have also been laid out by the company availing which customers can buy Samsung smart phones during the festival.

Redmi smartphones

In the lower smartphone segment, the smartphones of Xiaomi’s Redmi have also been offered by the company at a considerable discount. The Redmi Note 8 smartphone which is otherwise worth Rs 12,999 will be available on the platform for only Rs 11,499. Similar offers have also been provided on other popular models of the company.